Shoreline’s Team Pronto 'Sparkles" at Sammamish High School robotics event
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
|Team Pronto at the Sammamish competition
Photo courtesy Team Pronto
Shoreline’s esteemed robotics team, Team Pronto, showcased yet another remarkable display of skill and innovation this past weekend at Sammamish High School. With their meticulously crafted robot, "Sparkles," the team navigated through a series of intense qualification matches, emerging as the captain of the #5 alliance.
Their exceptional performance caught the attention of higher ranked teams, earning them an invitation to join forces with the formidable #1 alliance, alongside Captain Code Purple of Lake Washington High School and the Iron Patriots of Liberty High School. As a united front, they fought valiantly in the challenging Championship matches, ultimately securing the distinguished position of the 2nd place alliance.
Adding to their accolades, Team Pronto was honored with the coveted Quality award, a testament to the reliability and precision engineering of their robot, "Sparkles."
Following their outstanding achievements at both the Auburn and Sammamish events, Team Pronto is set to advance to the highly anticipated District Championships in Portland from April 3-6. Currently holding the esteemed #5 ranking in the Pacific Northwest, the team is poised to continue their winning streak.
The success of Team Pronto would not have been possible without the unwavering support of their community. The team extends heartfelt gratitude to the parents, dedicated alumni, community mentors, Kari Potter (SRS board member and Shorecrest Teacher), Director Betnel, and Superintendent Reyes for their enthusiastic encouragement throughout the event.
Their presence and cheers amplified the sense of accomplishment for Team Pronto, making the experience all the more memorable.
This is all amazing and expensive. donate to their success here
--Veronica Cook
