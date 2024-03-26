Shorecrest High School robotics teams do well at state tournament
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, is the largest and fastest growing middle school and high school robotics program globally with more than 20,000 teams from 50 countries playing in over 1,700 competitions worldwide.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Each year, an exciting engineering challenge is presented in the form of a game. Students, with guidance from their teachers and mentors, build innovative robots and compete year-round.
Shorecrest High School sent five teams to the state conference in Kirkland on March 9, 2024.
- Team A - Lemon Pi - won the Judges Award for the entire state.
- Team B (Sadmep) and Team C (Aegis) played in the final eliminations.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Team B (Jared Atherton, Lydia Chin, Ameli Graff, Ole Lynass, and Thomas Linville) ended up 8th in the state for their skills score, and this score qualified them for a spot at VEX WORLDS!
This is the first time a Shorecrest team has made it to Worlds in VEX.
