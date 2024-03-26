Shorecrest High School robotics teams do well at state tournament

Team A - Lemon Pi won the judges award for the entire state

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, is the largest and fastest growing middle school and high school robotics program globally with more than 20,000 teams from 50 countries playing in over 1,700 competitions worldwide.





Team C - Aegis - made it to the finals

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Each year, an exciting engineering challenge is presented in the form of a game. Students, with guidance from their teachers and mentors, build innovative robots and compete year-round.

Team A - Lemon Pi - won the Judges Award for the entire state.

Team B (Sadmep) and Team C (Aegis) played in the final eliminations.

Team B - Sadmep will be going to state

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Team B (Jared Atherton, Lydia Chin, Ameli Graff, Ole Lynass, and Thomas Linville) ended up 8th in the state for their skills score, and this score qualified them for a spot at VEX WORLDS!





This is the first time a Shorecrest team has made it to Worlds in VEX.







Shorecrest High School sent five teams to the state conference in Kirkland on March 9, 2024.