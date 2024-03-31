REMINDER! The seven-month closure of NE 145th Street between the southbound Interstate 5 ramps and 1st Avenue NE will begin Monday night, April 1



Over the seven-month closure, the N 145th Street overpass will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the I-5 on- and-off ramps and 5th Avenue NE to maintain access to the interchange.





The on- and off-ramps will remain open and be accessible from the east side of I-5 throughout construction.





Detour route

Travelers wanting to head east and west between 1st Avenue NE and I-5 will need to detour and use N 155th Street or N 130th Street. Bicyclists and pedestrians will take a detour along N 147th Street.





Northbound and southbound travel on Meridian Avenue N, 1st Avenue NE, and 15th Avenue NE will not be affected by these projects.



