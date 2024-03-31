REMINDER! The seven-month closure of NE 145th Street between the southbound Interstate 5 ramps and 1st Avenue NE will begin Monday night, April 1
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Over the seven-month closure, the N 145th Street overpass will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the I-5 on- and-off ramps and 5th Avenue NE to maintain access to the interchange.
The on- and off-ramps will remain open and be accessible from the east side of I-5 throughout construction.
|Detour route
Travelers wanting to head east and west between 1st Avenue NE and I-5 will need to detour and use N 155th Street or N 130th Street. Bicyclists and pedestrians will take a detour along N 147th Street.
Northbound and southbound travel on Meridian Avenue N, 1st Avenue NE, and 15th Avenue NE will not be affected by these projects.
Detour signage will be posted to inform travelers of alternative routes.
- 24/7 Construction hotline: 206-899-5127
- updates weekly on the project page
