IED (Improvised Explosive Device) found March 9 at LFP - Shoreline border

On March 9, 2024 at around 5:15pm Lake Forest Park Police officers were finishing a call on 30 Ave NE when a man out walking his dog contacted them.



He advised that he had just found an IED (Improvised Explosive Device). The man found it on the west shoulder of 30 Ave NE in the 20100 block, just inside the City of Shoreline.





He moved it from in front of a residential driveway and placed it on a rock wall. LFPPD officers approached the device, which appeared to be a tightly wrapped bomb the size of a toilet-paper roll, with a fuse attached.





LFPPD stayed on scene while King County Sheriff deputies responded. The roadway was closed and KCSO Bomb Squad personnel arrived and safely collected the device.





Thank you to that alert citizen.



We recommend that citizens not touch or manipulate any suspicious device and that they also avoid using radio or cell phones near the device. Get a safe distance away before calling 911.





--LFP Police Department







