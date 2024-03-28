Check out the student art display in the Shoreline Center lobby through April 2, 2024

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Student art display at Shoreline Center
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Make a plan to visit the Shoreline Center lobby and see the fabulous student district art show on display through April 2!

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Art students at Einstein, Kellogg, Shorecrest, Shorewood, and Cascade K-8 contributed visual art in the form of painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, and mixed media for this impressive display.

Ceramic art on display at the Shoreline Center through April 2, 2024
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Center address: 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Hours: 8 am - 5 pm on school days


