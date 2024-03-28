Check out the student art display in the Shoreline Center lobby through April 2, 2024
Thursday, March 28, 2024
|Student art display at Shoreline Center
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Make a plan to visit the Shoreline Center lobby and see the fabulous student district art show on display through April 2!
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Art students at Einstein, Kellogg, Shorecrest, Shorewood, and Cascade K-8 contributed visual art in the form of painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, and mixed media for this impressive display.
Hours: 8 am - 5 pm on school days
Shoreline Center address: 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
|Ceramic art on display at the Shoreline Center through April 2, 2024
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
