HomeTechHacker: Simplifying Your Move: A 9-Step Tech Checklist for Your New Smart Home

Simplifying Your Move: A 9-Step Tech Checklist for Your New Smart Home
Monday, March 25, 2024
Moving into a new home is thrilling but can be overwhelming. To make the transition smoother, especially in this tech-centric age, prioritize your home's technology infrastructure. Here's a concise 9-step tech checklist to ensure your new home is equipped for today's technology.
Step 1: Inventory Existing Smart Devices
Know what smart devices come with your new home and what you currently own. This helps plan for compatibility, replacements, and ensures you're not buying duplicates. Specify in the purchase contract which devices stay in the home if you're buying.
Step 2: Check Ethernet Wiring
Empty homes are perfect for improvements. Ensure your home has Ethernet connections where needed. Consider upgrading to at least Cat 6 for future-proofing. Understand where the cables connect for efficient placement of network switches, modems, and routers.
Step 3: Plan for Wi-Fi Coverage
Strong Wi-Fi is vital. Plan for wireless access points or a mesh system, especially in larger homes. Ensure power and Ethernet are available where access points will be installed.
Step 4: Check Smart Thermostat Wiring
Smart thermostats are convenient but often require a common wire (c-wire). Ensure your new home supports this, or plan for installation. Smart thermostats are easy to use, remotely controllable, and can save energy.
Step 5: Evaluate ISP Options
Research Internet Service Providers (ISPs) before moving. Some states require home sellers to disclose their ISP, emphasizing its importance. Set up your internet service before moving for a seamless transition.
Step 6: Install Network Equipment
Setting up network equipment before moving in reduces stress. Having a functioning Wi-Fi and internet connection makes configuring devices easier and provides the convenience you're used to.
Step 7: Install Smart Devices
Install smart devices like thermostats and bulbs before moving. Configure and test them, leveraging your pre-set network and Wi-Fi.
Step 8: Create an Outage Plan
Plan for power outages and internet downtime. Be prepared with backup solutions to ensure your home remains functional.
Step 9: Establish Safety and Security Measures
Prioritize safety and security by installing devices like surveillance systems, smart lighting, and detectors. Ensure your home is secure and well-monitored.
Final Thoughts
Moving into a new home is a significant task but also an opportunity for tech upgrades that will benefit you in the long run.
For more in-depth guidance, explore my tips for building a new construction smart home or consider reading The Home Network Manual for comprehensive network-building insights. Streamlining your tech setup ensures your new home is not just a place to live but a smart, connected space.
Marlon Buchanan
HomeTechHacker.com
If you have questions or comments about this article you can contact Marlon through his website or X (Twitter).
Read Marlon's previous articles here.
