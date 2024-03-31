UW to receive $3.5 million from Federal budget to upgrade Biosafety Level-3 facility

Biosafety Level-3 lab at the University of

Washington. Photo courtesy UW. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced that five health care facilities and one pathogen research lab in the State of Washington will receive federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve services for patients, make care easier to access, or boost the research capability of staff. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced that five health care facilities and one pathogen research lab in the State of Washington will receive federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve services for patients, make care easier to access, or boost the research capability of staff.





“By passing this budget, Congress is delivering $13.9 million in critical funding to six health institutions across the State of Washington to expand capacity and make healthcare more accessible – especially for our rural communities,” said Sen. Cantwell.

"Among them, the University of Washington is receiving funding to support its essential viral diseases and pandemic response research.”









The funding for the projects was championed by Sen. Cantwell in the latest round of appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2024 passed by the Senate last week.to upgrade the facilities and equipment at its aging Biosafety Level-3 facility, which studies viral diseases and pandemic response.The facility received especially heavy use during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these investments will preserve and enhance UW’s research capacity for pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus, monkeypox virus, valley fever, tuberculosis, and other new pathogens as they emerge as threats.This funding will upgrade infrastructure like HVAC and replace critical equipment.