UW to receive $3.5 million from Federal budget to upgrade Biosafety Level-3 facility
Sunday, March 31, 2024
|Biosafety Level-3 lab at the University of
Washington. Photo courtesy UW.
“By passing this budget, Congress is delivering $13.9 million in critical funding to six health institutions across the State of Washington to expand capacity and make healthcare more accessible – especially for our rural communities,” said Sen. Cantwell."Among them, the University of Washington is receiving funding to support its essential viral diseases and pandemic response research.”
The funding for the projects was championed by Sen. Cantwell in the latest round of appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2024 passed by the Senate last week.
$3.5 million for the University of Washington in King County to upgrade the facilities and equipment at its aging Biosafety Level-3 facility, which studies viral diseases and pandemic response.
The facility received especially heavy use during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these investments will preserve and enhance UW’s research capacity for pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus, monkeypox virus, valley fever, tuberculosis, and other new pathogens as they emerge as threats.
This funding will upgrade infrastructure like HVAC and replace critical equipment.
