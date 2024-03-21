Town & Country March recipe: Risotto with Sweet Onion, Peas and Prosciutto
|Risotto. Photo courtesy Town & Country Market
This creamy and comforting risotto brings on the spring vibes. Risotto can feel intimidating to make, but don’t fret! Enjoy the calming motion of slowly stirring a delicious pot of goodness.
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings
INGREDIENTS
5 cups chicken broth
2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, cut into strips
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for pan
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ large, sweet onion, diced
1 ½ cups Arborio rice
½ cup dry white wine
1 cup frozen baby peas, thawed
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Place broth in a saucepan and bring to a low simmer.
STEP 2
Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Lightly oil pan and add prosciutto. Stir constantly until crispy, about 2-3 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate. Wipe pan and return to heat.
STEP 3
Melt butter with olive oil. Add onion and stir frequently for 1 minute. Add rice and reduce heat to medium. Stir constantly until coated with oil and fragrant, about 2-3 minutes.
STEP 4
Add wine and season with salt and pepper. Stir constantly until wine is absorbed. Add 1 cup of warmed broth to rice and stir frequently until almost completely absorbed.
STEP 5
Continue adding broth, about 3/4 cup at a time, until rice is cooked, but still al dente. Place a spoonful of risotto on a plate. If it sits up without spreading, add a little extra broth.
STEP 6
Stir in peas, lemon zest and Parmesan. Adjust seasoning to taste. Serve topped with crispy prosciutto.
OPTIONS
Some additions to this recipe could include sauteed asparagus, spring onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh herbs, and crispy butter toasted panko.
Shoreline Town & Country Market is located in Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133
