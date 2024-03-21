Town & Country March recipe: Risotto with Sweet Onion, Peas and Prosciutto

Risotto. Photo courtesy Town & Country Market

This creamy and comforting risotto brings on the spring vibes. Risotto can feel intimidating to make, but don’t fret! Enjoy the calming motion of slowly stirring a delicious pot of goodness. This creamy and comforting risotto brings on the spring vibes. Risotto can feel intimidating to make, but don’t fret! Enjoy the calming motion of slowly stirring a delicious pot of goodness.



5 cups chicken broth

2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, cut into strips

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for pan

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ large, sweet onion, diced

1 ½ cups Arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup frozen baby peas, thawed

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper



PREPARATION



STEP 1

Place broth in a saucepan and bring to a low simmer.



STEP 2

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Lightly oil pan and add prosciutto. Stir constantly until crispy, about 2-3 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate. Wipe pan and return to heat.



STEP 3

Melt butter with olive oil. Add onion and stir frequently for 1 minute. Add rice and reduce heat to medium. Stir constantly until coated with oil and fragrant, about 2-3 minutes.



STEP 4

Add wine and season with salt and pepper. Stir constantly until wine is absorbed. Add 1 cup of warmed broth to rice and stir frequently until almost completely absorbed.



STEP 5

Continue adding broth, about 3/4 cup at a time, until rice is cooked, but still al dente. Place a spoonful of risotto on a plate. If it sits up without spreading, add a little extra broth.



STEP 6

Stir in peas, lemon zest and Parmesan. Adjust seasoning to taste. Serve topped with crispy prosciutto.



OPTIONS

Difficulty Level: IntermediatePrep Time: 10 MinutesCook Time: 30 MinutesYield: 4 Servings