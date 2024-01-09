Scooter rider hit and left in roadway on 145th

Scene of hit and run on 145th

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, a Shoreline man riding a scooter was traveling eastbound on N 145th St just west of Sunnyside when he was hit by the passenger mirror of a vehicle which had been behind him.





He was knocked down and left in the roadway while the vehicle fled the scene.





Khondakar Hossain, 21, of Shoreline, was injured and transported to Harborview.





The roadway was blocked for 41 minutes during the response and investigation.



