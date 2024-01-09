Scooter rider hit and left in roadway on 145th

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Scene of hit and run on 145th

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, a Shoreline man riding a scooter was traveling eastbound on N 145th St just west of Sunnyside when he was hit by the passenger mirror of a vehicle which had been behind him.

He was knocked down and left in the roadway while the vehicle fled the scene.

Khondakar Hossain, 21, of Shoreline, was injured and transported to Harborview.

The roadway was blocked for 41 minutes during the response and investigation.


Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  