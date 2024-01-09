Three to step down from Shoreline planning commission
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
|Pam Sager 2nd from left; Julius Rwamashongye 4th; Janelle Callahan 5th
Commissioners who are leaving at the end of their term in March
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
By Oliver Moffat
The Shoreline Planning Commission held its first public meeting of 2024 on Thursday, January 4th.
Three of the seven commissioners announced at the meeting that they will not be reapplying to renew their terms which will end in March. As a result, the city has extended the deadline for applications to January 19th. Commissioner Janelle Callahan, Commissioner Julius Rwamashongye, and Chair Pam Sager announced they will be stepping down.
On the agenda was a review and discussion of the update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan shapes the future of the city by setting priorities to determine how money will be spent for big projects and what rules will govern future development through changes to zoning laws.
Amongst the proposed updates that the commission reviewed was a citizen initiated proposal to build a pedestrian bridge to connect the gap in the interurban trail between Shoreline and Edmonds. The citizen initiated proposal received public support in comments and would build a bridge across N 205th Street (State Route 104).
Also discussed was a proposal to rezone the vacant land owned by the DNR at southwest corner of the Fircrest campus to allow for future development.
Applications are due by 5:00pm on Friday, January 19, 2024. More information and learn how to apply at the Shoreline Planning Commission
