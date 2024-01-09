Power outages January 9, 2024

Power outages around 1 - 2am

Power outages are sprinkled all over the City Light territory because of the wind. Carl Dinse reported winds of 33mph in Richmond Beach at 11pm. Power outages are sprinkled all over the City Light territory because of the wind. Carl Dinse reported winds of 33mph in Richmond Beach at 11pm.





The map certainly shows the path of the wind. However, I live outside of the path and things were thumping and bumping and the trees were throwing things at my roof.





The cause is listed as tree for just one location but it is safe to say it will be the same for all.





From Puget Sound to Lake Washington, here are the outages on the map





250 - Bitter Lake

54 - tree North Seattle

371 - Parkwood

1- by 145th

1 - North City

90 Lake Forest Park crews dispatched

162 Lake Forest Park crews dispatched

--Diane Hettrick







