Power outages January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Power outages around 1 - 2am

Power outages are sprinkled all over the City Light territory because of the wind. Carl Dinse reported winds of 33mph in Richmond Beach at 11pm.

The map certainly shows the path of the wind. However, I live outside of the path and things were thumping and bumping and the trees were throwing things at my roof.

The cause is listed as tree for just one location but it is safe to say it will be the same for all.

From Puget Sound to Lake Washington, here are the outages on the map

  • 250 - Bitter Lake
  • 54 - tree North Seattle
  • 371 - Parkwood
  • 1- by 145th
  • 1 - North City
  • 90 Lake Forest Park crews dispatched
  • 162 Lake Forest Park crews dispatched
--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 2:10 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  