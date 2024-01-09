Shorecrest student was key member of creative team for Museum of Flight's Pathfinder Awards Banquet

This allowed him to take part in the Pathfinder Intern program. The annual Pathfinder Awards honor Northwest visionaries that have made significant contributions to the development of the aerospace industry.

The 2023 Pathfinder Awards Banquet on Oct. 28 honored Blue Origin spaceflight engineer Gary Lai, and retired Boeing president Ray Conner. The format of the Pathfinder event centers upon “fireside chats” with an emcee and an honoree that look back upon the Pathfinder’s accomplishments; and despite casual appearances the conversations are based upon well-researched scripts created by the Pathfinder Interns.





Pathfinders Lai and Conner were interviewed extensively by the interns to write their biographies for The Museum of Flight’s magazine, Aloft, and for developing a script for the Awards banquet. The interns were engaged in the Pathfinder program for about six months, culminating with the Pathfinder Awards Banquet.