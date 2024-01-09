Shorecrest student was key member of creative team for Museum of Flight's Pathfinder Awards Banquet
Shorecrest High School Senior Brendan Rudberg was one of four high school interns who served as key members of the creative team for the The Museum of Flight's Annual Pathfinder Awards Banquet on October 28, 2023.
|2023 Pathfinder Interns Shorecrest High School student Brendon Rudberg and Ballard High School student Ryder Waltmire at the podium during the Pathfinder Awards Banquet
Photo courtesy Museum of Flight
Pathfinder Awards co-chair Steve Taylor described the interns and their contributions to the high-profile event as “amazing.”
Brendan was in the Museum of Flight’s 2023 Washington Aerospace Scholars program. The online curriculum is a University of Washington college course focused on NASA’s space exploration program as well as topics in Earth and Space Science.
This allowed him to take part in the Pathfinder Intern program. The annual Pathfinder Awards honor Northwest visionaries that have made significant contributions to the development of the aerospace industry.
The 2023 Pathfinder Awards Banquet on Oct. 28 honored Blue Origin spaceflight engineer Gary Lai, and retired Boeing president Ray Conner. The format of the Pathfinder event centers upon “fireside chats” with an emcee and an honoree that look back upon the Pathfinder’s accomplishments; and despite casual appearances the conversations are based upon well-researched scripts created by the Pathfinder Interns.
Pathfinders Lai and Conner were interviewed extensively by the interns to write their biographies for The Museum of Flight’s magazine, Aloft, and for developing a script for the Awards banquet. The interns were engaged in the Pathfinder program for about six months, culminating with the Pathfinder Awards Banquet.
The Museum’s Pathfinder Intern program has given dozens of high school students the rare opportunity to personally engage with some of the most recognized leaders in aviation and space
