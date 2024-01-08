WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory issued Monday night into Tuesday Morning

Graphic by National Weather Service in Seattle





The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for the greater Seattle area including the cities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline. The wind advisory is in effect starting Monday night from 10pm until Tuesday night at 10pm.





At the time of this writing models suggest the strongest winds to be just before 4am Tuesday morning but all agree that it will be windy most of the day. Wind gusts could go as high as 45 to 50mph.





From the National Weather Service: