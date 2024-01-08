WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory issued Monday night into Tuesday Morning
Monday, January 8, 2024
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for the greater Seattle area including the cities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline. The wind advisory is in effect starting Monday night from 10pm until Tuesday night at 10pm.
At the time of this writing models suggest the strongest winds to be just before 4am Tuesday morning but all agree that it will be windy most of the day. Wind gusts could go as high as 45 to 50mph.
From the National Weather Service:
- What: Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- Where: Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity and Seattle and Vicinity.
- When: From 10pm Monday evening to 10pm Tuesday.
- Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
