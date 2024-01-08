Purple Reign
Monday, January 8, 2024
Monday, January 8, 2024, the University of Washington Huskies will play Michigan in the national championship game in Houston, Texas. Live venues here will already be sold out but The Seattle Times has suggestions for online viewing.
Make sure you have access to ESPN or the ESPN app, which will broadcast the game.
Those who have cut the cord on cable TV can pull up ESPN on a variety of streaming services, such as Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
Some, like DirectTV Stream, even offer free trials.
(And, if you just want to listen along, tune into the game by radio on KJR 93.3 FM.)
