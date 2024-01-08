Animals In Winter Workshop for ages 6-12 at Richmond Beach Library

Monday, January 8, 2024

Animals in Winter workshop
Animals In Winter Workshop, Ages 6 to 12.
Please register here

Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 11:00am – 12:00pm at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177

Have you ever wondered where turtles go in the winter? Or why some animals migrate, and some hibernate? 

Learn about the unique strategies animals use to survive during the winter season. 

The workshop will include guided science activities and a small wet felted project. 

Presented by Pacific Northwest Biology and sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.


Posted by DKH at 3:36 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  