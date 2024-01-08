Animals In Winter Workshop for ages 6-12 at Richmond Beach Library
Monday, January 8, 2024
Please register here
Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 11:00am – 12:00pm at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177
Have you ever wondered where turtles go in the winter? Or why some animals migrate, and some hibernate?
Learn about the unique strategies animals use to survive during the winter season.
The workshop will include guided science activities and a small wet felted project.
Presented by Pacific Northwest Biology and sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
