Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association surpasses fundraising goal for Hopelink food bank

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

A big "Thank You" to all of those who participated in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Food & Fund Drive for Hopelink - Shoreline's Food Bank - during November and December 2023.

Our goal was $1,300 and 1,300 lbs.

The Ridgecrest Neighborhood partnered with neighborhood businesses as drop-off sites for the collection of non-perishable food: Cafe Aroma, 509 NE 165th and the Drumlin, 522 NE 165th.

Between the two businesses, folks had the opportunity to have a safe and convenient place to drop off donations 18 hours a day - 7 days a week.

The end result was the collection of 806 pounds of non-perishable food items.

Through neighbors' generous gifts of money and a Challenge-Match Gift from New Frontier Technologies of $750, the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Food Drive was able to surpass its money raising goal.

In the coming days, we will be presenting a check to Hopelink in the amount of $1,472.

Thank you all so much for your generosity!

--From the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association 2023- 2024 Board of Directors: Damaris Jensen, Dustin McIntyre, Cindy C-Wilson, Anthony Lo, Krishnakant Nammi, Wendy Friedman, Patty Hale


