Seattle Naval Hospital Chapel at Fircrest now listed on WA State Historic Registry

Fircrest Chapel

Photo by Janet Way

Today, September 1, the Today, September 1, the Washington State Advisory Council voted unanimously to approve the listing of the Seattle Naval Hospital Chapel at Fircrest School in Shoreline, built in 1944 during WWII, on the State Registry of Historic Places.









Janet Way, Chair of Shoreline Preservation Society said, “We are extremely proud that our beautiful, historic gem at Fircrest School set in a Northwest Forest ecosystem, is receiving the recognition it deserves and can continue to be an inspiration to generations to come, for the healing work done at the Naval Hospital and that the Chapel can continue to provide refuge for people in Shoreline and the entire State.” Captain Boone was an inspirational leader who had been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in WWI and served as physician to three presidents.





Fircrest is located at 15800 15th Ave NE in Shoreline WA 98155.









The Chapel and 2.6 acres of surrounding forest was nominated by the Shoreline Preservation Society and Northwest Vernacular, an expert historic consulting firm. It was previously Landmarked by the Shoreline Landmarks Preservation Board in 2021, after receiving two grants from 4Culture.The WA State Advisory Council praised the nomination and condition of the building and beauty of the grounds, now managed by DSHS and owned by Department of Natural Resources (DNR)The Advisory Board also recommended the Chapel nomination be forwarded to the National Parks Service for approval for the National Register of Historic Places. Their process will likely take a few months to complete.The Chapel was conceived by Captain JT Boone, Commander of the Hospital Naval Base as a place of respite to restore the spirits of the over 2000 sailors and marines being treated for wounds received in the Pacific battle theater and stationed in the barracks at the site.