Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Analyst Engineer (TE3)





This position will perform traffic and safety analysis, document and plan review, traffic modeling review and development, as well as provide traffic operations and design guidance for projects and planning processes affecting state highways in King County.









The work of this position supports the King County area Traffic Engineers, Local Agencies, and Mega Program Offices to improve safety, quality, and capacity of Northwest Region's (NWR) transportation system.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$76,179 – $102,475 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as a Traffic Analyst Engineer in Shoreline, WA.