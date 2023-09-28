Jobs: WSDOT Fish Passage Pre-Design Engineer (TTE)





This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. This position reports to the Sno-King Project Development unit Engineering Manager.





The position is immediately responsible and accountable for the development and delivery of assigned pre-design phases for NWR Sno-King area fish barrier removal projects to ensure timely delivery of the court injunction mandated fish passage program, for oversight and implementation of contractual agreements with consultants, and eventually for providing design review support for design-build projects within NWR.









The Fish Passage Pre-Design Engineer will ensure effective and efficient implementation of region and statewide procedures to meet the objectives and performance of the region. This position is also the leader and supervisor of an integrated team of technical design professionals and consultant staff.





Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$92,836 - $124,878 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Technical Engineer to serve as the Fish Passage Pre-Design Engineer in Shoreline, WA.