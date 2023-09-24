Catalytic Converter Tagged and Protected Event October 13, 2023 for Shoreline residents

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Shoreline Police Department and Shoreline Community College are joining forces again, to offer the Catalytic Converter Tagged and Protected event! 

Tagging your catalytic converter can help prevent theft.

Registration is required, to secure your spot, click on this link or click on the QR code on the announcement.
 
Shoreline Residents Only. Spots are limited. First come, first served!

Where:
Shoreline Community College
16101 Greenwood Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133

When:
Friday October 13th from 8am-2pm


