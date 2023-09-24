Catalytic Converter Tagged and Protected Event October 13, 2023 for Shoreline residents
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Tagging your catalytic converter can help prevent theft.
Registration is required, to secure your spot, click on this link or click on the QR code on the announcement.
Shoreline Residents Only. Spots are limited. First come, first served!
Where:
Shoreline Community College
16101 Greenwood Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Shoreline Community College
16101 Greenwood Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
When:
Friday October 13th from 8am-2pm
Friday October 13th from 8am-2pm
Questions: dahlia.corona@kingcounty.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment