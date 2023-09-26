Jobs: WSDOT Procurement and Supply Specialist 1
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$43,520 - $57,985 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Procurement and Supply Specialist 1 in Shoreline, WA. This position performs professional level procurement of services, supplies, materials, parts, and equipment in accordance with state laws and requirements.
This position supports inventory and accountability functions of purchased goods or services. The Procurement and Supply Specialist will perform day-to-day aspects for the Northwest Region (NWR) Stores Operations. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
