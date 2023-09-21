‘A Witch’s Gift’ Opens at Graphite Arts Center in Edmonds

A Witch's Gift





‘A Witch’s Gift’ Opens at Graphite Arts Center

Artist Reception Thursday, September 21, 5 - 8pm

Open Saturdays, September 23 - October 28, 12 - 4pm





Jakobs has described the project as a theatrical, narrative experience – “a whimsical, bubbly dreamscape! ...with an undertone of melancholy.”





Apothecary shop

The concept for A Witch's Gift is an original story written by Jakobs, in collaboration with their brother Noel Hansen. In the tale, a young girl finds herself in a world where she does not quite fit in. Through hard work, and a personal exploration of how to truly apply her unique talents, the youthful protagonist learns she can make this world a better place for all.









The Graphite Arts Center is proud to be able to feature Jakobs and their work. Visitors are invited to meet the artist most Saturdays and join them for a walk through of the exhibit.



A Witch’s Gift September 23 - October 28, 2023 The Gallery at Graphite at Graphite Arts Center

Open Saturdays, 12-4pm | Walk-thru with the artist at 2pm and 3pm (except not September 30)

Open daily 4-9pm through Charcoal Restaurant

Artists Reception and Art Walk Edmonds, September 21 and October 19, 5-8pm

The Gallery at Graphite is located within Graphite Arts Center, Edmonds' newest facility dedicated to the arts. Graphite includes The Gallery at Graphite; ten artist studios; an art book library; classroom space, and more.



Graphite is also home to the non-profit Art Start Northwest which was founded in 2015 by Mary Olsen and Tracy Felix to champion the creative process and to make art accessible to all who seek to learn and create.



and Charcoal restaurant are both located at





