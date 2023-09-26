NUHSA is seeking nominations for its 2023 Human Services Awards

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Is there an individual or organization that has gone above and beyond in contributing to the health and welfare of our community? 

Nominate them today and give them the recognition they deserve!

NUHSA is seeking nominations for its 2023 Human Services Awards in three categories:
  • Human Services Champion of the Year
  • Outstanding Human Services Program
  • Youth Human Services Leadership Award

Nominees and winners will be honored at NUHSA’s 2023 Human Services Awards celebration on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 (5-7pm). First review of nominations will take place on Friday, October 13, 2023.

*Note: Do not be daunted by a nomination form! If it’s easier, simply jot down your nomination and a sentence or two about why an individual or organization deserves recognition and send it in! We can follow up to gather details.

Questions? Email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.

Thank you for taking time to recognize those who strengthen our community through their initiative and leadership!


Posted by DKH at 11:52 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  