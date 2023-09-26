NUHSA is seeking nominations for its 2023 Human Services Awards
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Nominate them today and give them the recognition they deserve!
NUHSA is seeking nominations for its 2023 Human Services Awards in three categories:
- Human Services Champion of the Year
- Outstanding Human Services Program
- Youth Human Services Leadership Award
Nominees and winners will be honored at NUHSA’s 2023 Human Services Awards celebration on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 (5-7pm). First review of nominations will take place on Friday, October 13, 2023.
*Note: Do not be daunted by a nomination form! If it’s easier, simply jot down your nomination and a sentence or two about why an individual or organization deserves recognition and send it in! We can follow up to gather details.
Questions? Email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.
Thank you for taking time to recognize those who strengthen our community through their initiative and leadership!
