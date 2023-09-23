Shorewood tennis continues its winning ways, defeating Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, and North Creek

JD Drake serving

Photo by Coach Arnie Moreno

Shorewood boys tennis continued their win streak by winning three matches by defeating Mountlake Terrace 7-0 and Lynnwood 7-0. On Tuesday Shorewood defeated one of the top teams in KingCo 4A, North Creek, 6-1.





Seb Sanchez during a rally

Photo by Coach Arnie Moreno The match of the day was number 1 singles, JD Drake, rallying after a first set loss, to win a two-hour battle. Drake won with a great overall court game and long rallys.





Also winning in singles were freshman Seb Sanchez and sophomore Xander Gordon.





Shorewood swept all three doubles matches.





Winning in doubles were sophomores Eli Sheffield and Riley Boyd, senior co-captain Henry Franey and sophomore Kristian Hagemeier, senior co-captain Sam Borgida and freshman Drew Johnson. Gordon has stayed unbeaten in his matches.





Shorewood will have a busy week next week. They will host Cascade on Monday, travel to Edmonds Woodway for a matchup of the top two teams in WesCo South, then travel to Meadowdale on Thursday.





In a rare Saturday match on September 30th, Shorewood will host the 2022 2A state team champions, Sehome from Bellingham, at 11am at Shorewood Courts.





--Coach Arnie Moreno