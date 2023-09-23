Shorewood tennis continues its winning ways, defeating Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, and North Creek

Saturday, September 23, 2023

JD Drake serving
Photo by Coach Arnie Moreno

Shorewood boys tennis continued their win streak by winning three matches by defeating Mountlake Terrace 7-0 and Lynnwood 7-0. On Tuesday Shorewood defeated one of the top teams in KingCo 4A, North Creek, 6-1. 

Seb Sanchez during a rally
Photo by Coach Arnie Moreno
The match of the day was number 1 singles, JD Drake, rallying after a first set loss, to win a two-hour battle. Drake won with a great overall court game and long rallys. 

Also winning in singles were freshman Seb Sanchez and sophomore Xander Gordon. 

Shorewood swept all three doubles matches. 

Winning in doubles were sophomores Eli Sheffield and Riley Boyd, senior co-captain Henry Franey and sophomore Kristian Hagemeier, senior co-captain Sam Borgida and freshman Drew Johnson. Gordon has stayed unbeaten in his matches.

Shorewood will have a busy week next week. They will host Cascade on Monday, travel to Edmonds Woodway for a matchup of the top two teams in WesCo South, then travel to Meadowdale on Thursday. 

In a rare Saturday match on September 30th, Shorewood will host the 2022 2A state team champions, Sehome from Bellingham, at 11am at Shorewood Courts.

--Coach Arnie Moreno

Wesco
WIAALeagueOverall
Team NameCLWLiWiLWLiWiL
 Edmonds-Woodway
3A107031235
 Shorewood
3A2014061445
 Shorecrest
3A20113422715
 Meadowdale
3A1159231421
 Archbishop Murphy
2A0134131414
 Cascade (Everett)
3A0125151428
 Lynnwood
3A02014247728
 Mountlake Terrace
3A010714728
  • W Wins
  • L Losses
  • iW Overall Individual Wins
  • iL Overall Individual Losses
  •  
Note: Standings do not necessarily reflect post-season tournament seedings. League tiebreaker rules always take precedent over league standings shown here

Posted by DKH at 4:20 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  