Seattle residents: SPU recycling event in Lake City Saturday, September 30, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Beyond the Cart Recycling and compost giveaway event

Have stuff to recycle that doesn't go in your cart? Bring it to a Recycling and Reuse Collection event! 

SPU hosts six events a year to collect items for recycling and reuse that can't go in your home recycle carts or dumpsters. Events are free and open to all Seattle residents.

2023 recycling and reuse collection events

Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9am to 1pm *or until space is full*

NOTE: No Early Birds! Customers cannot drop off items before the start time

