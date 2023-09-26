Learn about the Shoreline Fire Department at CityLearn
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 7pm, in-person and online
Learn how the Shoreline Fire Department serves the City. October is National Fire Prevention Month, so expect safety tips for home and work.
Join in-person in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, or online.
This presentation is part of CityLearn, a monthly series of hybrid meetings open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline.
CityLearn meetings start with Council updates and feature presentations about timely issues from City staff and partner organizations.
There will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions and discuss issues.
