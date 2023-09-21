Osprey - leaving soon for Mexico

Migration coming soon

Photo by Jan Hansen

By Jan Hansen









Wild Scandinavia on PBS has a wonderful presentation of the osprey in Norway that winter in Africa.





These are such strong birds flying so many miles and able to dive at 75mph with expert aim to catch fish like this one. Another reason to cheer, "Go Hawks!











The osprey will soon migrate to South America or Mexico. The females have left after the fledging of their young. Males stay to provide food and training. Then they leave followed shortly after by the offspring.