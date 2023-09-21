Shoreline Fire Board of Commissioners: Notice of Public Hearing







NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Review sources of revenue for the Department’s 2024 General Expense, General Capital, and ALS Expense, including revenue from property taxes and possible increases in property tax revenues, if any, as required by RCW 84.55.120; and Review and establish the Department’s benefit charge to be imposed in 2024 for the support of its legally authorized activities which will maintain or improve the services afforded in the Department as provided in RCW 52.18.060.

The meeting will be held at the location below:

Shoreline Fire Department Station 61

17525 Aurora Avenue North

Shoreline, WA 98133

To attend the meeting online please use the below information:

: All owners of personal property and improvements to real property located within the geographical boundaries of Shoreline Fire Department.that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to:: Thursday, October 19, 2023: The public hearing portion of the agenda will begin at 5:00 p.m.: 842 4806 688: 069285: #253 215 8782All interested persons are encouraged to attend and provide input.Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantSeptember 20, 2023