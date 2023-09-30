Proposals to return Grizzly bears to the North Cascades

Grizzly bears. Photo courtesy National Park Service

Grizzly bears would return to the state's North Cascades under proposals two federal agencies put forward Thursday.





Reintroducing the bears into the rugged area has been studied and debated for over two decades, with a previous effort falling apart during the Trump years.





The latest plan -- still in draft form -- includes two options that would both involve introducing about three to seven bears a year until grizzly numbers in the region rebound to 25 bears.





The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service are asking the public for input on their plan. While wildlife advocates were pleased to see fresh movement toward bringing the bears back, the plan is sure to draw criticism. One Republican congressman from Washington has already weighed in against it.









In the 19th century, there were an estimated 50,000 in the U.S. But their numbers dropped into the hundreds by the 1930s. They were listed as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1975 and retain that designation in the lower 48 states.



Public comment on the latest North Cascades grizzly bear plans is open until Nov. 13. There are about 2,000 grizzly bears spread across pockets of the West outside of Alaska. More information on the proposal can be found here












