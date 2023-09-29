Pulitzer Prize-winning author at Third Place Books on October 11, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023

Third Place Books is thrilled to welcome Hua Hsu to our Lake Forest Park store!

Hsu will be celebrating the paperback release of his Pulitzer Prize-winning, staff-favorite memoir, Stay True.

Hsu will be joined in conversation by local author E.J. Koh, recently named "Most Influential" by Seattle Magazine.
 
Koh is the author of the memoir The Magical Language of Others and the forthcoming novel The Liberators.

October 11, 2023 at 7pm. Third Place Books, upper level Town Center LFP, intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155.  

Tickets required: thirdplacebooks.com


Posted by DKH at 12:10 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  