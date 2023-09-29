Pulitzer Prize-winning author at Third Place Books on October 11, 2023
Friday, September 29, 2023
Hsu will be celebrating the paperback release of his Pulitzer Prize-winning, staff-favorite memoir, Stay True.
Hsu will be joined in conversation by local author E.J. Koh, recently named "Most Influential" by Seattle Magazine.
Hsu will be joined in conversation by local author E.J. Koh, recently named "Most Influential" by Seattle Magazine.
Koh is the author of the memoir The Magical Language of Others and the forthcoming novel The Liberators.
October 11, 2023 at 7pm. Third Place Books, upper level Town Center LFP, intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155.
Tickets required: thirdplacebooks.com
Tickets required: thirdplacebooks.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment