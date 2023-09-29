Pulitzer Prize-winning author at Third Place Books on October 11, 2023

Third Place Books is thrilled to welcome Hua Hsu to our Lake Forest Park store!

Hsu will be celebrating the paperback release of his Pulitzer Prize-winning, staff-favorite memoir, Stay True.



Hsu will be joined in conversation by local author E.J. Koh, recently named "Most Influential" by Seattle Magazine.



Koh is the author of the memoir The Magical Language of Others and the forthcoming novel The Liberators.



