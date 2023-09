Flags at half-staff for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (l) and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

"I’ll tell you how she pulled it off: because people knew she was serious about legislating. She was serious about working across the aisle -- and probably in my early days here forged the greatest impression of what working across the aisle was really all about.”













Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell delivered a speech on the floor of the Senate honoring the legacy of the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)"I want people to know the nation has lost a legislative giant. Women have lost a hero. And the Senate has lost a true colleague," Sen. Cantwell said."For me, as a young member coming here more than 20 years ago, I was amazed and astounded at what I might call the polite pushiness of Dianne Feinstein. I don't know how she did it, but serving on the Judiciary Committee with her … when Dianne's time ran out and somebody tried to cut in and debate her, Dianne had this way of saying, 'Mr. Chairman, this is a really important point and I just need to make this point,' and the chairman would let Dianne go on for another five minutes. And I thought, 'how does she pull this off?'