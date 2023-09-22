Consider becoming a Power of One volunteer for Shoreline Public Schools

Looking for something worthwhile and rewarding to do with your time? Consider becoming a Power of One volunteer for the Shoreline Public Schools





The Power of One Volunteer Program matches people from the community with volunteer opportunities in the schools to assist Shoreline Public Schools achieve excellent education for all students.





Nancy Willis reading with a student at Ridgecrest Elementary.

Volunteers work directly with students under the guidance of a classroom teacher to provide regular, consistent help during the school day. Volunteers work directly with students under the guidance of a classroom teacher to provide regular, consistent help during the school day.







Tutoring students one-on-one in reading or writing

Reading with students in small groups

Improving math skills through games and practice

Assisting with special projects

Providing support in libraries

Supporting Multilingual Learners

Helping in the College and Career Counseling Center

Sharing an expertise, interest or skill Ginny Scantlebury helping students at Meridian Park Elementary with a special project.

The benefits of joining Power of One include interacting with students in a positive way, being part of a group of dedicated volunteers, free educational trainings and workshops, and ongoing support from the Power of One program coordinator.



Volunteers must undergo a Washington State Patrol background check. The opportunities include but are not limited to:The benefits of joining Power of One include interacting with students in a positive way, being part of a group of dedicated volunteers, free educational trainings and workshops, and ongoing support from the Power of One program coordinator.Volunteers must undergo a Washington State Patrol background check.





Bill Bear sharing an expertise with a Briarcrest student.

Power of One is a partnership of the Power of One is a partnership of the Shoreline-LFP Senior Activity Center and the Shoreline School District. This well-regarded program began in 1996 to connect senior members of the community with their neighborhood schools. It continues today as a model volunteer program and welcomes both seniors and non-seniors.





Moni Mungin supporting math students at Kellogg Middle School.

To schedule an interview, contact Program Coordinator Terry Monette at To schedule an interview, contact Program Coordinator Terry Monette at terry.monette@ssd412.org









Join the Power of One Volunteer Program today!

Become a Partner in Learning! Terry will help connect you with the classroom, teacher and school that best fits your interests, schedule, and availability.



