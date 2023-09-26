Scene on the Sound: The Nimitz returns home

First of Her Class



USS Nimitz is a supercarrier of the U.S. Navy, and the lead ship of her class. One of the largest warships in the world, she was laid down, launched and commissioned as CVAN 68 but was later re-designated CVN 68 (nuclear-powered multi-mission aircraft carrier) on June 30, 1975 as part of the fleet realignment.





Nimitz was homeported at Naval Station Norfolk until 1987, when she was relocated to Naval Station Bremerton in Washington State (now part of Naval Base Kitsap).



Following her Refueling and Complex Overhaul in 2001, her homeport was changed to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego. The homeport of Nimitz was again moved to Naval Station Everett in Washington State in 2012.





In January 2015, Nimitz changed homeport from Everett back to Naval Base Kitsap.



Nimitz is now the oldest American aircraft carrier in active service.











Our legacy comes from the rich history of Fleet Adm. Chester W. Nimitz and the vast history of USS Nimitz – the lead ship of the Nimitz class of aircraft carriers. Both the man and the ship share deep roots in tradition, dedication and service to the United States Navy.