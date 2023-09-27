My Edmonds News: The story of Edmonds’ forgotten Starbucks





It was located in Old Milltown, a small shopping center in the heart of Edmonds that has been gone so long that I forget it existed.





I loved the place and went there often. I bought coffee at the coffee shop when the Starbucks name meant nothing. It was full of attractive small shops, historical photos, and a huge mill wheel. The wooden floors were uneven and creaky.





Slowly the shops closed and were not replaced. Finally the entire building was torn down. The lower level with shops accessible from the outside, still exists.





--Diane Hettrick











