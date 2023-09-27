My Edmonds News: The story of Edmonds’ forgotten Starbucks

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Our friends to the north, MyEdmondsNews.com have a fascinating historical article The story of Edmonds’ forgotten Starbucks by Brad Holden.

It was located in Old Milltown, a small shopping center in the heart of Edmonds that has been gone so long that I forget it existed.

I loved the place and went there often. I bought coffee at the coffee shop when the Starbucks name meant nothing. It was full of attractive small shops, historical photos, and a huge mill wheel. The wooden floors were uneven and creaky.

Slowly the shops closed and were not replaced. Finally the entire building was torn down. The lower level with shops accessible from the outside, still exists.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 11:07 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  