Cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park present… Salmon SEEson

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Salmon SEEson! 

This program helps everyone in the community witness amazing salmon migrate upstream at locations across King County. 

Check out these salmon viewing locations that give you the chance of potentially seeing salmon in Lake Forest Park: 
  • Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve 
  • Blue Heron Park 
  • Pfingst Animal Acres Park 
Signs are posted in the park at all three locations. 

Check out the Salmon SEEson website for other viewing locations in King County. 


Posted by DKH at 10:31 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  