Cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park present… Salmon SEEson
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
This program helps everyone in the community witness amazing salmon migrate upstream at locations across King County.
Check out these salmon viewing locations that give you the chance of potentially seeing salmon in Lake Forest Park:
- Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve
- Blue Heron Park
- Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Signs are posted in the park at all three locations.
Check out the Salmon SEEson website for other viewing locations in King County.
0 comments:
Post a Comment