A ‘New Energy’ arrives as Executive Constantine unveils new colors for Metro’s electric fleet

Metro "New Energy" electric bus

Photo courtesy King County

King County Executive Dow Constantine unveiled one of Metro’s next-generation battery-electric buses wrapped in the new colors of the fleet today at Metro’s South Base. unveiled one of Metro’s next-generation battery-electric buses wrapped in the new colors of the fleet today at Metro’s South Base.





Called “The New Energy,” the livery design is a mix of electric yellow and seafoam blue, is a visual representation of Metro’s commitment to helping combat climate change and will be outfitted on all the new vehicles joining the fleet.





Councilmember Rod Dembowski, and Teague Livery Design Manager Katie Ryan, helped unveil the new design.



“For fifty years Metro has kept this region moving forward. And as we head into the next fifty years, every new Metro bus will carry with it the New Energy, a bold new look for our mobility network,” said Executive Constantine. “With each bright new bus rolling down the street, we’re one step closer to that zero-emission fleet. It’s an exciting symbol of our progress and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the New Energy.”

The new design is the first major change for the look of Metro’s fleet since 2004 and is intended to be a visual reminder of the transition away from Metro’s hybrid (diesel-electric) buses to the zero-emission fleet. Along with Executive Constantine, Metro General Manager Michelle Allison, King County, and Teague Livery Design Manager Katie Ryan, helped unveil the new design.The new design is the first major change for the look of Metro’s fleet since 2004 and is intended to be a visual reminder of the transition away from Metro’s hybrid (diesel-electric) buses to the zero-emission fleet.





Metro Rapid Ride fleet colors

Photo courtesy King County

There will be two separate designs: a color mix of blues, yellows, and greens across the top of Metro’s standard fleet, and the color purple joining the familiar red that represents Metro’s RapidRide fleet across the top of those buses. Metro’s original zero-emission fleet, the electric trolleys, will continue sporting purple. There will be two separate designs: a color mix of blues, yellows, and greens across the top of Metro’s standard fleet, and the color purple joining the familiar red that represents Metro’s RapidRide fleet across the top of those buses. Metro’s original zero-emission fleet, the electric trolleys, will continue sporting purple.



"These new colors signal a new era for our beloved Metro Transit System,” said King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, chair of the Council’s Transit, Economy, and Environment Committee. “They mean brighter futures from cleaner, quieter, sustainable coaches that will deliver healthier mobility for our riders and the communities we serve. I'm so proud of Metro and its team members who are bringing the future of cleaner, quieter transit service to King County and for their leadership in advancing King County's climate goals."

The new liveries will be phased in as the new battery-electric buses start going into service, which is scheduled to begin in 2025. The new design will be painted at the factory for new vehicles as they replace the hybrid fleet.

The new liveries will be phased in as the new battery-electric buses start going into service, which is scheduled to begin in 2025. The new design will be painted at the factory for new vehicles as they replace the hybrid fleet.







