Sound Transit response to concerns of Lake Forest Park residents

Sound Transit has released a detailed response to Lake Forest Park citizens and City Council, who gathered in the hundreds to let Sound Transit leadership know their concerns about the plan to create a Bus Rapid Transit lane on Bothell Way through almost the entire length of the city.





The lane will require cutting deep into the hillside, removing hundreds of trees and shoring up the hillside with a two story concrete retaining wall.





The report is thorough, responding to each major issue and listing every comment submitted and made in person at the meeting.





There are minor concessions, for example, the concrete wall will have cut-outs to allow planting of vines to grow up and cover the concrete.









Lake Forest Park has a webpage devoted to this issue. Access it here





--Diane Hettrick







