Autism and ADHD: Eastside CHADD Zoom meeting October 18, 2023





Hower Kwon, MD Hower Kwon, MD, is a child and adolescent psychiatrist who has been practicing in the Seattle area since 2004. Since 2006, he has seen patients at his private practice in Bellevue. Hower Kwon, MD, is a child and adolescent psychiatrist who has been practicing in the Seattle area since 2004. Since 2006, he has seen patients at his private practice in Bellevue.









He received his clinical training at UCLA, where he began pursuing his subspecialty in autism spectrum disorders. Subsequently, he pursued a postdoctoral research fellowship at Stanford.



Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment.

To join Eastside CHADD for priority enrollment for this and future presentations, go to our



Registration



Put the word AUTISM/ADHD in the subject line. Your first and last name Your Eastside CHADD membership number Email address to receive the ZOOM link (If it's different from the one you used to send the email) Telephone number so we can contact you in the event of changes to the scheduled event We encourage you to invite your pediatricians, educational staff, and therapists to attend this important meeting.



If you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately (at



Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 7pm to learn how to support for your children and your students.



The Zoom invitation will be sent on Monday, October 16, 2023. To register, please email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:We encourage you to invite your pediatricians, educational staff, and therapists to attend this important meeting.If you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately (at info@Eastside-CHADD.org ) so that your space can be given to another person.Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 7pm to learn how to support for your children and your students.The Zoom invitation will be sent on Monday, October 16, 2023.



for priority enrollment for this and future presentations, go to our JOIN EASTSIDE CHADD page. Your membership helps to support Eastside CHADD to bring you important knowledge about best practices in the field of ADHD. He is a member of the clinical faculty at UW and also an attending psychiatrist at the Seattle Children's Autism Center since it opened in 2009.He received his clinical training at UCLA, where he began pursuing his subspecialty in autism spectrum disorders. Subsequently, he pursued a postdoctoral research fellowship at Stanford.Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment.

Hower Kwon, MD, is the psychiatrist at his Bellevue Child Behavior Center. Dr. Kwon brings a wealth of experience both as an individual practitioner and a member of the UW Autism Center.Many have asked for this program so Eastside CHADD is pleased to schedule this meeting so we can learn about these conditions to facilitate the treatment needed.Autism spectrum disorder occurs in roughly 2% of school-age children, and ADHD affects about 7%. These conditions can also co-occur, making assessment and treatment more complicated. Dr. Kwon will discuss the challenges of assessment and treatment of children affected by both conditions.