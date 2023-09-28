AP Computer Science A prep course at Shoreline Community College

AP Computer Science A prep course at Shoreline CC





The course will support high school credit courses and will include individual programming projects. The course requires some homework and is based on numerous problem-solving exercises, labs, case studies, and mock exams.





The Part 1 will cover topics such as Strategies for Taking the Exam, data types, operators, input/output, control structures, classes and objects, inheritance and polymorphism, standard classes, program design and analysis.

The course is Part 1 of a two-semester 20-week course. The course meets once a week for 3 hours online each session and will cover 30 hours of online instruction and lab practice.