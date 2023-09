AP Computer Science A prep course at Shoreline Community College

AP Computer Science A prep course at Shoreline CC





The course will support high school credit courses and will include individual programming projects. The course requires some homework and is based on numerous problem-solving exercises, labs, case studies, and mock exams.





The Part 1 will cover topics such as Strategies for Taking the Exam, data types, operators, input/output, control structures, classes and objects, inheritance and polymorphism, standard classes, program design and analysis.



The class is taught by Margaret Royzen, an experienced instructor whose students consistently pass the AP CS exam with grade “5” and win international programming competitions.



Fee: $899.00

Dates: 10/8/2023 - 12/17/2023

Times: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Days: Sunday

Sessions: 9

Room: Room 1302



Register here:





The course is Part 1 of a two-semester 20-week course. The course meets once a week for 3 hours online each session and will cover 30 hours of online instruction and lab practice.