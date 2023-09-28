Local resident graduates from Pacific University in Oregon

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (September 26, 2023) -





Deanna Taylor of Seattle graduated on Aug. 12, 2023, from Pacific University in Oregon with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.

