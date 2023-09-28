Local resident graduates from Pacific University in Oregon

Thursday, September 28, 2023

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (September 26, 2023) - 

Deanna Taylor of Seattle graduated on Aug. 12, 2023, from Pacific University in Oregon with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.  
 
Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a nationally recognized university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry. 

Pacific serves more than 3,500 students with locations in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene and Woodburn, Ore.


