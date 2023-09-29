Shorewood girls golf coach named Coach of the Year by the Western Section of the LPGA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – August 25, 2023 – The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Professionals membership has selected the recipients of the annual section Teacher, Professional, Coach, and Junior Golf Leadership awards.

Western Section

For her efforts in championing women’s golf in the region, and in particular her role as a leader and mentor of young and beginning golfers, Val Patrick of Everett, Wash. was named the Coach of the Year by the LPGA Professionals Western Section.





Val was nominated for the award by other LPGA Professional members. Having now received the award for the Western Section, Val will now be considered for the LPGA national award later this year.



Val Patrick, right, with 2023 Shorewood golf team She has a long list of recognitions for her commitment to coaching. She has a long list of recognitions for her commitment to coaching.





In 2022 Val received the Operation 36 Coach Impact Award, and was named one of the Top 50 Coaches for Operation 36.





In 2021 and 2022, she was nominated for the Sandy LaBauve Spirit Award, which was named after the founder of Girls Golf LPGA-USGA and honors an individual who has gone above and beyond to inspire the lives of juniors through their passion and dedication to empowering girls through golf.



