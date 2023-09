Friends of the Shoreline Library Book Sale October 13 - 15, 2023 at the Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155 Sale will be held in the large meeting room.





This sale includes a large number of chess books -- some of which are quite valuable and will be priced accordingly. The rest of the collection will be priced at regular prices of $.50 for small paperbacks and $1.00 for large paperbacks and hardcovers.

















Donations are welcomed. People can now donate up to five boxes/bags per week.