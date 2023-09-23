Your Voice, Your Choice: A Guide to Voting for Judges - online Tuesday September 26, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023


Your Voice, Your Choice: A Guide to Voting for Judges, Tuesday, September 26, 6:30 – 8 pm. King County Library System Online Event

Voting for judges is an important part of our democracy. Join a panel discussion to learn what judges do and how to vote for them.

Panel includes: 
  • Moderator William Covington, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Director, Technology Law and Public Policy Clinic and teaching professor at the University of Washington School of Law; 
  • Washington Supreme Court Justice Mary I. Yu; 
  • King County Superior Court Judge Karen Matson Donohue; 
  • Retired King County Shoreline District Judge Marcine Anderson.

Sponsored by the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle. Registration required.


