Your Voice, Your Choice: A Guide to Voting for Judges - online Tuesday September 26, 2023
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Your Voice, Your Choice: A Guide to Voting for Judges, Tuesday, September 26, 6:30 – 8 pm. King County Library System Online Event
Voting for judges is an important part of our democracy. Join a panel discussion to learn what judges do and how to vote for them.
Panel includes:
- Moderator William Covington, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Director, Technology Law and Public Policy Clinic and teaching professor at the University of Washington School of Law;
- Washington Supreme Court Justice Mary I. Yu;
- King County Superior Court Judge Karen Matson Donohue;
- Retired King County Shoreline District Judge Marcine Anderson.
Sponsored by the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle. Registration required.
