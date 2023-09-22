Sports Desk: Shorecrest and Shorewood girls soccer teams off to flying starts
Friday, September 22, 2023
|Shorecrest in action
Photo by Evan Caldwell
About a third of the way into the season, Shorecrest and Shorewood’s girls soccer teams have picked up where they left off last season.
The Scots at 5-0, the Stormrays 5-1, the only blemish in their schedule being a season-opening loss to last year’s 3A State Champions, Bellevue.
In fact, it was Bellevue that first knocked out the Stormrays last year in the quarter-finals, then the Scots in the State semi-finals.
The Stormrays are coached by Brooke Pingery, her second year at the SW helm. Mindy Dalziel, the dean of WESCO soccer coaches, has been roaming the sidelines seemingly forever - this is her 24th year with SC.
Great players abound for both teams, too numerous to mention.
The regular season finale finds the two rivals squaring off against each other on Monday, October 23, 2023. Circle your calendars.
Local youth soccer coaches would be well advised to forego at least one weeknight practice and bring their teams (boys and girls) to Shoreline Stadium. Youngsters will get an up-close view of concepts their coaches are trying to instill….. spacing, passing, dribbling, and verbally communicating with each other.
It’s a certainty that the girls they’ll see playing did the same when they were playing for Shorelake or Hillwood.
Click these links for team schedules.
Click these links for team schedules.
- SC - https://www.wescoathletics.com/team/?schoolid=41&sportid=11#tab
- SW - https://www.wescoathletics.com/team/?schoolid=42&sportid=11#tab
