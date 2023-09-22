Sports Desk: Shorecrest and Shorewood girls soccer teams off to flying starts

Shorecrest in action

Photo by Evan Caldwell Local high school soccer fans have been treating themselves to two teams playing at the highest level in the state.





About a third of the way into the season, Shorecrest and Shorewood's girls soccer teams have picked up where they left off last season.





The Scots at 5-0, the Stormrays 5-1, the only blemish in their schedule being a season-opening loss to last year's 3A State Champions, Bellevue.




