First Lady Jill Biden visits Seattle to meet with Fred Hutch staff

Biden spent Thursday and Friday in the Seattle area, capped by remarks at Seattle's Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in support of President Joe Biden's "Cancer Moonshot Initiative."

"Of all the things cancer steals from us, time is the cruelest. We can’t afford to wait another minute for better solutions, better treatments, better cures.





"That’s why my husband, President Biden, and I reignited the Biden Cancer Moonshot – our White House initiative to build a world where cancer is not a death sentence. Where we stop cancer before it starts. Where we catch it early and help people live longer, healthier, happier lives. Where we invest in innovative research and help patients and their families navigate this journey.





"For survivors, that journey doesn’t end when they are declared “cancer free.” Side effects from treatment and the constant fear of that next doctor’s appointment linger through remission.





"But with research and the right care for survivors, we can mitigate those side effects and help ease those fears.





"That’s what’s happening here at Fred Hutch, where researchers are working to prevent breast cancer from coming back and metastasizing in survivors, and where clinicians are supporting survivors with quality care that’s designed to meet their unique needs.





"There are 18 million cancer survivors across our country, and thanks to the amazing work being done here, we are adding to that number each day.





"As I’ve traveled the country and the world – I’ve seen innovative programs and partnerships that are making progress. I’ve seen what is possible when we invest in cutting edge research. And I’ve seen that there is so much hope to be found.





"I see that hope here today as well. Your work will change lives, and save lives.





"Through the Biden Cancer Moonshot, we are putting American innovation to work for patients.





"And together, we will make it so the word cancer loses its power, so fewer families know the pain of losing a loved one to this disease.





"That’s the reason we’re all here. That’s why I’m asking you to lean in just a little more, to push your staffs just a little harder – for all the families touched by cancer across the country that are in a race against time.





"That is the urgency of now.





"For Joe and me, this is the mission of our lives. And we are ready and proud to work beside you.





"Now, I look forward to hearing your insights today, and I will bring your stories back to the White House so that others can benefit from your expertise."