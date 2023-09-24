Pack the Park 5K/Fun Run Saturday October 14, 2023
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Pack the Park 5K/Fun Run on October 14, 2023, at Pfingst Animal Acres Park, Lake Forest Park.
Pack the Park raises funds for students facing food insecurity in our community. This year, we're partnering with organizations across the Shoreline School District to make an even bigger impact.
Spread the word, and if you're interested in volunteering, email us at packtheparklfp@gmail.com
Save the date: 9am start, 5K through Lake Forest Park, and a community fair with food trucks and live entertainment.
Register by October 1, 2023 to receive a complimentary event shirt!
Since 2015, we've donated over $65,000 to Friday Food Packs and Food 4 Kids, ensuring children have food on weekends and during school days.
Let's unite for this great cause!
