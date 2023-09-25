Kenmore City Council to hold a town hall Thursday September 28, 2023
Monday, September 25, 2023
Kenmore City Councilmembers invite residents to attend a Community Town Hall this Thursday, September 28 from 6pm - 8pm at Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028.
They expect to discuss a variety of topics impacting Kenmore such as public safety, housing, parks and open spaces, budget/finances and more.
This casual, roundtable style event is open to everyone and is family friendly, with Spanish interpretation and kids activities provided.
