Kenmore City Council to hold a town hall Thursday September 28, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Kenmore City Councilmembers invite residents to attend a Community Town Hall this Thursday, September 28 from 6pm - 8pm at Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028.

They expect to discuss a variety of topics impacting Kenmore such as public safety, housing, parks and open spaces, budget/finances and more. 

This casual, roundtable style event is open to everyone and is family friendly, with Spanish interpretation and kids activities provided. 


