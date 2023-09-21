Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Engineer (WMS3)

Thursday, September 21, 2023

WSDOT
Design Project Engineer (WMS3)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$8,547 – $10,964 Monthly

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Design Project Engineer to join the Sno-King Project Development unit. 

The purpose of this position is to deliver the Northwest Region’s highway construction contracts to meet local, State, and Federal standards within scope, schedule, and budget. 

The top candidate will ensure that projects have the best integration into the surrounding environment, function adequately for all modes of transportation, and are constructible and maintainable with minimal impacts to the traveling public. 

The incumbent will need to consider and implement sustainable transportation practices in accomplishing the work assigned while exhibiting and instilling WSDOT’s culture of belonging within their team so that all feel included, supported, valued, and safe.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 12:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  