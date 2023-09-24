Mark your calendars - the Richmond Beach Community Association Halloween Carnival is back

Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Richmond Beach carnival is happening again this year! 

Mark your calendars to celebrate the fall season with your neighbors, and even more importantly, take time now to sign up to help or to pre-purchase tickets. 

Saturday October 28, 2023 from 3 - 7pm (soft opening at 2pm for people with special needs) at Syre Elementary 19545 12th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

Looking forward to seeing our Shoreline community at this traditional Richmond Beach event!

Buy tickets

