Mark your calendars - the Richmond Beach Community Association Halloween Carnival is back
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Mark your calendars to celebrate the fall season with your neighbors, and even more importantly, take time now to sign up to help or to pre-purchase tickets.
Saturday October 28, 2023 from 3 - 7pm (soft opening at 2pm for people with special needs) at Syre Elementary 19545 12th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
Looking forward to seeing our Shoreline community at this traditional Richmond Beach event!
Buy tickets
Buy tickets
0 comments:
Post a Comment