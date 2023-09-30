Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Archbishop Murphy

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Shorecrest varsity tennis
Photo by Coach Rob Mann

Boys varsity tennis 9-29-23
At Gateway Middle School
Shorecrest 4 Archbishop Murphy 3

Singles
  1. Cole Balen (A) def. Sohum Vohra 6–1, 4-6, 6-3,
  2. Ethan Welter (A) def. Peyton Caskey 6-0, 7-5, 
  3. Max Chinn (A) def. Spencer Berry 5-7, 1-0 inj.,
  4. Thomas Linville (S) def. Dimitri Lewark 6-0, 6-2. 
Doubles
  1. Haakon Jakobsen/Indigo Vining (S) def. 6-0, 6-1, 
  2. Aaron Chen/Owen Watson (S) def. Nick Lewark/Ethan Tong 6-1, 6-2, 
  3. Zane Weber/Ben Feinberg (S) def. Juno Choi/Xavi Wilson 6-1, 6-0.
--Coach Rob Mann



Posted by DKH at 4:48 AM
