Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Archbishop Murphy
Saturday, September 30, 2023
At Gateway Middle School
Shorecrest 4 Archbishop Murphy 3
Singles
- Cole Balen (A) def. Sohum Vohra 6–1, 4-6, 6-3,
- Ethan Welter (A) def. Peyton Caskey 6-0, 7-5,
- Max Chinn (A) def. Spencer Berry 5-7, 1-0 inj.,
- Thomas Linville (S) def. Dimitri Lewark 6-0, 6-2.
- Haakon Jakobsen/Indigo Vining (S) def. 6-0, 6-1,
- Aaron Chen/Owen Watson (S) def. Nick Lewark/Ethan Tong 6-1, 6-2,
- Zane Weber/Ben Feinberg (S) def. Juno Choi/Xavi Wilson 6-1, 6-0.
--Coach Rob Mann
